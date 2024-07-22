MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing Jashanti Brown-Holton.

Jashanti is described as a 15-year-old black female, 5’06 170lbs, with black hair with a pink and blonde patch and brown eyes. Jashanti has a nose piercing on her right nostril.

Jashanti was last seen wearing an orange striped tank-top, black spandex shorts, unknown shoes, a black bonnet on her head, and carrying a black backpack. Jashanti was last seen in the 4700 block of N. 30th Street on Sunday, July 21st, at approximately 9:00 PM

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: