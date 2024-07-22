Feel the smile-inducing thrill of riding across Wisconsin’s motorized trails this summer. You’ll find adrenaline cruising on an ATV or UTV across our beautiful landscape. Here’s to off-road adventures.

Terrific trail riding in Washburn County

Powersport enthusiasts should plan their next off-road getaway in Northwest Wisconsin.Washburn County boasts more than 100 miles of ATV and UTV trails, linking the ever-growing trail system in the area.

You’ll cruise through the forested landscape of Wisconsin’s Northwoods.Multiple trails loop through the county, which are perfect for a day of riding. Plus, you’ll be able to link up with the Wild Rivers and Tuscobia state trails that span several counties.

Set up a homebase for adventure at the Anchor Bay Campground.Not far from Spooner, the campground is conveniently located close to ATV trails. You’ll find sites to set up both RVs and tents.Don’t forget to bring your fishing pole, either. The campground is on Bass Lake, where anglers can reel in walleye, musky, panfish and largemouth bass.

If you don’t feel like catching dinner, head to Tracks Bar and Family Dining.The restaurant is well known for its Friday fish fry, pot pies and Sunday brunch buffet, which is a great way to end a weekend in Washburn County.

Feel a rush of excitement in New Lisbon (Juneau County)

You don’t need to own an ATV to enjoy off-road adventures. Head to Central Wisconsin to find thrills at Adrenaline Rush Sports.

The New Lisbon-based business operates ATV tours of the area that seasoned riders and novices alike will enjoy.Just half an hour from the Wisconsin Dells, you’ll be surrounded by the wilderness of the Castle Rock Lake area.Enjoy heart-pounding action on an hour-long tour for memories that’ll last a lifetime.

For more thrills, conquer America’s tallest waterslide at the Wisconsin Dells!The Rise of Icarus is the newest attraction at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park Resort.The waterslide, which opened this summer, reaches an amazing 145 feet tall.

Visit BJ’s Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells for food to fuel your adventures.The mom-and-pop, breakfast-only spot is a favorite among visitors and locals.Choose from delicious meals like the savory biscuits and gravy or the famous pancakes.

Cruise the Waterfall Capital of Wisconsin on four wheels (Marinette County)

Make memories on the trail this summer by planning a trip to Marinette County.More than 200 miles of ATV/UTV trails crisscross the forested landscape, and you’ll discover plenty of opportunities for sightseeing along the way.

Some trails wind along scenic rivers, while others lead to parks where you can see many of the county’s 15 picturesque waterfalls.McClintock Park even has campsites that provide direct access to the ATV trail network.Richards’ of Dunbar is a great option for a mid-ride meal.This long-running supper club is near the extensive ATV trail network. You’ll enjoy a menu of familiar favorites like sandwiches, burgers, pasta and more.

Book a room at The Four Seasons Island Resort to spend the night in style.Find comfort and modern amenities on an island in the middle of the Menominee River.The suites serve up views of the golf course and surrounding island. Plus, you can rent a UTV from the resort for your trail adventures.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com