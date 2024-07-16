OZAUKEE CO, Wis. — Two people are dead and one is in stable condition after their boat sunk in Lake Michigan.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office received information from the US Coast Guard about a boat in distress and sinking in Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County on Monday, July 15 in the evening.

The Coast Guard reports that a good samaritan heard one person in the water yelling for help. Rescue boats located three people in the water, and only 1 was wearing a life jacket, semi-conscious, and breathing. The other two were unconscious and not breathing. All three subjects were taken to the Aurora Medical Center Hospital in Grafton.

The person wearing the life jacket was identified as 26-year-old man from Beloit, and is in stable condition. The two unconscious people were identified as a 50-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both from Illinois. They both died.

Officials report that their boat was reported as taking on water when a wave struck the side, which overturned the boat. The boat then became completely submerged prior to rescue personnel’s arrival. It has not been located.

Boat capsized in Lake Michigan. Image courtesy of the 9th Coast Guard District.

The Port Washington Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department, Saukville Fire Department, US Coast Guard, Port Washington Police Department, and Ozaukee County

Emergency Management Rescue Boat assisted with the incident.