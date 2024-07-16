MILWAUKEE — The 2024 Republican National Convention is onto its second day in Milwaukee, and the 620 WTMJ news team is reporting from across the region and inside the security zone with the latest RNC developments, breaking news, exclusive interviews and updates on Republican nominee Donald Trump’s time in Wisconsin this week.

Police presence near an officer-involved shooting near RNC security zone.

Columbus, Ohio officer shoots, kills man at park just outside Milwaukee’s RNC perimeter.

3:20 P.M. CST on July 16th, 2024: One man is dead following a shooting at King Park involving a police officer from Columbus, Ohio; just outside of the security perimeter for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the scene at the intersection of 14th and McKinley, near King Park. One person is dead after a shooting involving an officer from Columbus, Ohio. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/8jRTbzrFEt — Jack Graue (@JackgraueMKE) July 16, 2024

RNC Stage (Render via GOP)

WTMJ owns coverage with exclusive interviews on quieter Day 2 of RNC 2024.

Many delegates and convention-goers are taking it easy during the day on Tuesday, July 16th with the Republican National Convention’s main events reconvening in the evening, 620 WTMJ is gathering exclusive interviews with prominent political figures from around the convention.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ Julia Fello had a conversation with Donald Trump Jr. about how his father and the family are holding up three days after the assassination attempt against the GOP Presidential nominee for 2024. Click here for more quotes and details from their conversation.

Wisconsin’s Midday News’ Greg Matzek debuted an exclusive ‘Walk-and-Talk’ interview with businessman and former GOP Presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy:

Political Power Hour’s Steve Scaffidi welcomed Eric Hovde for an impromptu interview:

Scaffidi also caught up with Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan with a unique perspective on Vice Presidential Nominee J.D. Vance:

Wisconsin’s Morning News caught up with Republican Congressman Bryan Steil:

Smooth travel into Downtown Milwaukee coming off a rough first day.

Coming off a rough first day for commuters in the Downtown Milwaukee area, the 620 WTMJ team was pleased to learn that security teams were much better equipped to manage traffic patterns on Day 2 of the 2024 RNC.

DAY 2 of the RNC: Security checks at W Michigan St & N Plankinton Ave were MUCH faster on the second day of the 2024 RNC in Downtown Milwaukee.



DAY 2 of the RNC: Security checks at W Michigan St & N Plankinton Ave were MUCH faster on the second day of the 2024 RNC in Downtown Milwaukee. #WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/NB3txLPeKx — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 16, 2024

Much more refined process getting into Security today. It is still eerie how quiet it is in the heart of the city once you pass into the security perimeter. #WTMJatRNC. ⁦@620wtmj⁩ pic.twitter.com/B41H8WznsH — John Mercure (@JohnMercure) July 16, 2024

