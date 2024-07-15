The biggest party in politics kicks off in Milwaukee and the impact on local businesses is still a question mark.

Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi sat down with Business Reporter Rich Kirchen to discuss the challenges for local businesses during the Republican National Convention and what the week will bring for Milwaukee’s downtown.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9–10 a.m.

Decision Wisconsin is presented by Pasternak & Zirgibel.