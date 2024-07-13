MILWAUKEE – With two days to go until the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, another political convention about a mile from the security zone featured another presumptive candidate for President: the Green Party’s Dr. Jill Stein.

At the Peoples 1st Convention held at Casablanca on Milwaukee’s Brady Street, Dr. Stein was one of the featured keynote speakers on day one of the two-day event. Dr. Stein has represented the party as its presidential candidate in both the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, and is likely to do so once again after the party holds its virtual convention in August.

According to a press release, the Peoples 1st Convention aims to provide voters with an “inclusive and dynamic space” where people can engage with political leaders, activists, and fellow community members. “In an era of heightened political polarization, the People’s 1st Convention is dedicated to fostering dialogue across the political spectrum for people seeking alternatives to the traditional two-party system in the United States” reads the statement in part.

I spoke with Dr. Stein moments before she spoke to the crowd at the convention, and discussed the role of independent candidates in a time where 43 percent of American voters identify as independent, her campaign’s platform, whether her campaign will have a footprint in Milwaukee during the RNC, and more.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: