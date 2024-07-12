RACINE – The Racine Police Department is investigating the case of woman found dead after a house fire as a homicide. 64-year-old Cheryl Christensen was found dead at a home on Crescent Street after firefighters put out the flames on July 8.

An autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Christensen had been shot multiple times before the fire was set. Arson investigators had responded to the scene even before her cause of death was confirmed.

The autopsy results were provided to Racine Police on July 10 at around 9:00 a.m. Just one hour later, the Racine County Communication Center received a telephone call from a person who reported that there was a man in all black clothing lying face down on a path at Cliffside Park in Caledonia.

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy and two officers from the Caledonia Police Department responded to investigate the complaint. Shortly after law enforcement arrived on scene, they reported over their radios that the man had discharged a firearm. A tactical situation ensued with multiple agencies responding.

The sheriff’s office said despite numerous efforts to negotiate with the man and resolve the incident without the use of deadly force, he “took actions that forced law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions to discharge their firearms.”

Despite on-scene medical care, the 37-year-man was pronounced dead at the park.

He is being identified as a 37-year-old white man with ties to the City of Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant. Racine Police said he does have ties to the address on Crescent Street where Christensen was killed.

Police have confirmed that the fire and the tactical incident at Cliffside Park are related and that it was an isolated incident.

“The loss of loved ones to senseless acts of violence is devastating to the family and the entire community,” says Racine Chief of Police Alex Ramirez. “Our condolences go out to the family involved in these tragic events.”

The investigations both into the officer-involved shooting and the fire and death of Christensen are ongoing.

