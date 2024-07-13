UPDATE 7/13/24 at 8:15pm – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Washington Counties until 9:15pm.

This storm is capable of producing 70 mile-per-hour winds.

The warning also includes portions of Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties which were already under a previous warning.

SULLIVAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties until 8:15pm.

Expected hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the Horicon Marsh.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.