Ahead of the 2024 election, Wisconsin is considered a critical swing state that some experts believe could shape the election. Recent election history highlights Wisconsin as one the most unpredictable election states in the nation.

While Republicans are no doubt looking to make a favorable impression during the Republican National Convention, Democratic leaders in the city are also busy looking to curry favor with voters.

“I am talking to voters, making sure they know what the stakes are” Milwaukee Mayor, Cavalier Johnson tells WTMJ’s “Wisconsin’s Midday News”.

“We can be gracious hosts for an event like this that ultimately helps to lift the city and create more economic development here, but also carry forward our values and let people know in our community about the dangers – I believe – of what a second Donald Trump term in the White House would mean.”

While you may not see the Mayor at any of the official RNC watch parties, he is partially responsible for the event landing in Milwaukee.

“We have been working at this for well over two years,” Johnson adds. “The business end…this is good for Milwaukee. It brings tens of thousands of people here – many of whom have never been to Wisconsin or the city of Milwaukee.”

Johnson hopes the RNC paves the way for other large-scale events in the city.

“This lays the foundation. It’s the beginning and not the end.”

In a 30-minute conversation with WTMJ, Johnson doubled-down in his support for President Biden after a recent phone call suggesting Biden will win in Wisconsin and the overall election in November.