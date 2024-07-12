MILWAUKEE – Summerfest attendance was down in 2024 compared to last year, with weather conditions cited as the reason.

Milwaukee World Festival Incorporated reports 555,925 attendees passed through the gates at the Big Gig this summer, down 11 percent from the roughly 624,000 people who attended in 2023 despite reduced air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Summerfest CEO Sarah Pancheri cited rainy weather as a reason for the attendance decline.

“While the frequency of the rain was a challenge, our team appreciates the support of our sponsors, artists, vendors, and fans as we absolutely found the Summerfest spirit throughout the run in 2024” said Pancheri.

Pancheri noted Summerfest also recorded a record number of sponsorships in 2024, with 64 total sponsors, including 14 new sponsors, over 33 additional exhibitors, and 87 marketplace vendors that filled 132 vendor spaces.

Dates for Summerfest 2025 will be announced soon.

