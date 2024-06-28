Dom Cotroneo recaps the Brewers’ series-opening win against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in which the only scoring from Milwaukee came on one swing: a grand slam in the fourth inning by rookie Jackson Chourio.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit his first career grand slam in the fourth inning, Colin Rea allowed two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Friday night.

The NL-Central-leading Brewers — coming off a three-game sweep of the defending champion Texas Rangers — moved 11 1/2 games ahead of the Cubs.

Rea (7-2) won for the third time in his last four starts. He walked two and struck out a season-high eight. Trevor Megill converted his 17th save in 18 chances.

The Brewers got to Jameson Taillon (4-4) in the fourth when they loaded the bases on a walk, catcher’s interference and Rhys Hoskins’ single off Taillon’s glove. Chourio connected on a 1-2 sweeper, with the ball just making it over the wall in left.

It was the second game in a row that the Brewers went deep with the bases loaded. On Wednesday, Jake Bauers hit his second career grand slam.

Elvis Peguero relieved Rea and got a double play to end the sixth, but then fell into a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the seventh. Jared Koenig came on and retired pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom on a first-pitch fly to center.

Taillon allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Seiya Suzuki lined a 1-0 cutter over the wall in left in the fourth inning for his 10th home run of the season and the 44th of his career. That tied him with Tadihito Iguchi for fifth place on the career home run list by Japanese-born players.

Dansby Swanson made it 2-0 with a run-scoring base hit.

The partisan crowd booed when former Brewers manager Craig Counsell’s picture flashed on the scoreboard during pregame introductions. It’s the same unhappy serenade dished out in late May when the Cubs made their first trip this season to American Family Field.

Trainer’s Room:

Cubs: Rea hit Christopher Morel on his left hand in the fourth inning. He bounced away from the plate in obvious pain, but after attention from the Cubs’ trainer, he jogged to first base. … RHP Keegan Thompson (right rib fracture) landed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 27.

Brewers: 3B Joey Ortiz was out of the lineup with lingering neck stiffness. He is day-to-day after leaving Wednesday in the sixth inning.

Roster Moves

Cubs: RHP Ethan Roberts was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. RHP Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment. RHP Jorge López’s contract was selected from Iowa.

Brewers: RHP Joel Kuhnel was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

LHP Justin Steele (0-3, 3.38 ERA) was set to start Saturday for the Cubs against RHP Tobias Meyers (5-2, 3.12).