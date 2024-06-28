Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Egg Harbor: Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Egg Harbor.

Do you know the difference between a sidewalk and a pedestrian walkway? Aren’t they the same thing? Not according to the Wisconsin Supreme Court who weighed in on a legal dispute in Egg Harbor. At issue was whether the city of Egg Harbor had the right to condemns portion of the Shipwrecked brewpub property to build a sidewalk on it. The main issue being considered was whether a sidewalk falls under the umbrella of being a “pedestrian way”. State statutes don’t allow condemnation of a property by a municipality to create a pedestrian way. Egg Harbor argues that sidewalks are part of the street. In the end, by a 4-3 vote the court sided with Egg Harbor. Full Story

New London: Bart and Cherry Starr museum opens.

Even non-Packer fans know what a legend Bart Starr was on the field. You probably also know who committed he and his wife Cherry were to each other and how devoted they were to Rawhide Youth Services, the organization they founded for at-risk youth 60 years ago. To honor the Starrs and their dedication to the organization, a new state-of-the-art museum has opened on the Rawhide campus about 10 miles southwest of New London. Cherry Starr, who died in February at the age of 89 was heavily involved in curating and developing the museum. The CEO of Rawhide said Cherry wanted to tell their story through the lens of coming from humble beginnings, experience life’s ups and downs and still have a life well. lived. Full Story

DeForest: Opening of Wisconsin’s first Buc-ee’s delayed.

This is a story that brought tears to my eyes. In 2023, Buc-ee’s, the giant convenience store/gas station that has cultivated a cult-like following of devotees announced its plan to open their first Wisconsin location. The planned 75,000 square foot store is also estimated to have 120 gas pumps and be a major hub for travel commerce. But the opening of this traveler’s nirvana is now delayed. Plans for the store, which is to be located between Madison and the Dells, include a $!% million Interstate 39/90/94 interchange upgrade. Buc-ee’s is asking the state to split the cost of the project. The Deforest Village administrator Says the funding represents a challenging number for the village the village is exploring funding options through TIF districts. Full Story

Carter: KISS founder Gene Simmons coming to Carter.

It’s time to rock and roll all night and eat wings every day! Gene Simmons, Bassit, “God of Thunder and rock and roll” and founding member of the band KISS is coming back to Wisconsin. He’ll be in Carter for the opening of another branch of Rock & Brews, the restaurant that is the brainchild of Simmons and fellow KISS founder and Star Child, Paul Stanley. The new location will be at Potawatomi Casino Hotel-Carter. The ribbon cutting for the new location, the chain’s 25th, will take place on July 2 at an invite-only ceremony. The restaurant will open to the public at 2:00 that day. The first Wisconsin location is located in the Potawatomi Casino/Hotel in Milwaukee. Rock on!! Full Story