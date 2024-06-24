With all eyes on the City of Milwaukee this summer, what will the experience be like for those who live, work and play in Milwaukee?

As the summer weather heats up, local reporter Jeramey Jannene who covers politics and more for UrbanMilwaukee.com, joined Steve Scaffidi for a refresher on the latest local political news, and a look ahead to a summer of some very big happenings in Milwaukee.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, which airs Monday through Friday, 9–10 a.m.

Decision Wisconsin is presented by Pasternak & Zirgibel.