UPDATE AT 9:17PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service CANCELS the Tornado Warning for Kenosha County. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains until 9:30pm for Racine and Kenosha counties.

UPDATE at 9:13PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service continues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30pm for Racine and Kenosha counties.

At 9:11 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Racine to near Kenosha to Winthrop Harbor, moving east at 40 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, with hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

UPDATE at 9:01PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service extends the Tornado Warning for Kenosha County until 9:30pm.

At 8:58 PM, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from near Kenosha to near Antioch, moving east at 65 mph.

Tornado watches across Southeast Wisconsin have all been cancelled.

Tornado Warning including Pleasant Prairie WI, Bristol WI and Russell IL until 9:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/EzJcRpKozF — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

UPDATE AT 8:52PM at 6/22/24: The National Weather Service cancels the Tornado Warning for Walworth County. It remains in effect for Kenosha County until 9:15pm.

UPDATE AT 8:49PM at 6/22/24: The National Weather Service cancels the Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Ozaukee, Waukesha, and Washington counties. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Milwaukee County until 9:15pm.

At 8:47 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Port Washington to near Bayside to near Milwaukee Hoan Bridge to near Raymond, moving east at 50 mph.

UPDATE AT 8:41PM at 6/22/24: The National Weather Service continues the Tornado Watch for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties until 10pm.

The Tornado Watch is cancelled for Dodge and Jefferson counties.

UPDATE FROM 8:30PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Kenosha County and Walworth Counties until 9:15 PM.

At 8:29 PM, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from Como to near Lake Geneva to near Hebron, moving east at 45 mph.

Locations impacted include Antioch, Lake Geneva, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Twin Lakes, Spring Grove, Wheatland, Genoa City, Silver Lake, Richmond, Channel Lake, Lake Catherine, Powers Lake, Como, Pell Lake, Bohners Lake, Salem, Bristol, Bassett, and New Munster.

Tornado Warning including Lake Geneva WI, Twin Lakes WI and Pell Lake WI until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dsIF86WMyC — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

UPDATE FROM 8:25PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service reporting that at 8:21 PM, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from Delavan to near Williams Bay to Walworth, moving east at 40 mph.

UPDATE AT 8:18PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties until 9:15pm and for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth counties until 9:30pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Milwaukee WI, Waukesha WI and West Allis WI until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/aRjzZwyuoi — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Walworth County until 8:45 PM.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties until 10pm.

At 8:06 PM, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Delavan to near Darien to near Clinton, moving east at 40 mph. The tornado is a radar-indicated rotation.

Impact will include flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Tornado Warning including Elkhorn WI, Delavan WI and Walworth WI until 8:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/gg00PYrQPC — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

The storm will impact Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Walworth, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Richmond, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Allens Grove, Millard, and Delavan Lake. People attending Neil Diamond Tribute should seek safe shelter immediately!



TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.