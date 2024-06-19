FOND DU LAC – An overnight shelter-in-place order in Fond du Lac has been lifted after a confirmed ammonia leak at the Milk Specialties plant.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department says an ammonia leak inside of the Milk Specialties plant’s refrigeration system led to the shelter-in-place order, which lasted for about five hours late Tuesday.

Work wrapped up on the site around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

One worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and no responders were hurt.

