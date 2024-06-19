FOND DU LAC – An overnight shelter-in-place order in Fond du Lac has been lifted after a confirmed ammonia leak at the Milk Specialties plant.
The Fond du Lac Fire Department says an ammonia leak inside of the Milk Specialties plant’s refrigeration system led to the shelter-in-place order, which lasted for about five hours late Tuesday.
Work wrapped up on the site around 1:30 Wednesday morning.
One worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and no responders were hurt.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- More porn videos? Former UW-La Crosse chancellor tells Wis. Morning News he won’t ‘rule [it] out’
- Late Milwaukee 19-year-old Sade Robinson’s arm recovered on northern Illinois beach
- Running with Marquette President Mike Lovell was ‘part of his legacy’
- Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a challenge to governor’s 400-year school funding veto
- Online market Milwaukee Farmers United connects urban communities with Wisconsin farmers