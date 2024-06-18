MILWAUKEE – Since his passing, Marquette University President Mike Lovell’s leadership has been lauded by those who knew him. The legacy includes a love for running. Lovell passed away earlier this month from after a three year battle with cancer.

RELATED: Despite cancer diagnosis, Mike Lovell was ‘relentless’

Several years ago, Lovell started “Run with the President” as a way to connect to students and staff.

“It was brilliant,” said Lori Nickel, of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He would meet on the university track on campus. It was really inclusive. It gave him a chance to talk to students and staff members without the stuffiness of a meeting room. All pretense goes away when you’re moving and suffering together, and enjoying the endorphins.”

Some notes on 'Running with the President' Dr Michael Lovell from Marquette



Thank you so much for the extra information, Tim Cigelske



The Run Out Ahoya' playlist, 1980s inspiredhttps://t.co/d7iApbpnSu



a thread 1/3 https://t.co/JS92eqgLTO — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel) June 18, 2024

Running with the president was part of Lovell’s legacy, Nickel said. She profiled Lovell’s connection with students in 2015.

“It wasn’t students vs. presidents,” Nickel told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “It broke down the social hierarchy and instead you were all runners. That meant an 18 year old female freshman had the same voice. That is a real thing.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM: