MILWAUKEE — An arm found on a beach in Waukegan, Illinois last month has been officially confirmed to be that of Sade Robinson, the 19-year-old Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered following a first date with Maxwell Anderson in April 2024.

As reported by our news partners at TMJ4, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arm belonged to Robinson following extensive DNA testing. Robinson’s family was first contacted regarding this discovery in mid-May. Milwaukee County authorities worked with those in Lake County to investigate.

The man accused of killing and dismembering Robinson, Maxwell Anderson, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson. He is accused of luring Robinson following their date, murdering her, burning her car and spreading her body parts across Southeast Wisconsin.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed to the public.