Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Oshkosh: New playground to open at Read Elementary School.

Read Elementary School will celebrate the grand opening of a new playground and outdoor learning spaces June 25 from 5-7pm and everyone is invited. The fun filled celebration will feature a fire truck, a meet and great with Marshall from Paw Patrol, Firefighter John from Oshkosh Fire department face painting and so much more. The fire station themed, $540,000 playground revitalization was supported by more than 20 local businesses, organizations and individual donors. More Details

Wausau: Here’s what to expect on your 2024 Fall Ballot.

Get ready Wausau and other communities across the state, here’s what you’ll see on your Fall 2024 ballots. You’ll be choosing leaders in partisan elections this fall. Candidates in those elections must declare a political party and each party will choose one candidate with a primary election on August 13 if needed. The general election between the candidates of the different parties will be held on November 5. This is the first election with the new state legislative district maps. If you’re confused about your new district and polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin. More Details

Wisconsin Rapids: 2024 Cranberry Blossom Festival happening this weekend.

If you haven’t been to the Cranberry Blossom Festival in Wisconsin Rapids, have you even experienced summer? Nope! The annual four day festival is back June 20-23 and will feature events and activities for cranberry lovers of all ages. Activities during the fest include Aqua Skiers Water Ski show, Dairy Berry Pancake Breakfast, Arts and Crafts Fair, the Cranberry Blossom Festival Parade a duck derby and so much more. Want the full details? Go to blossomfest.com Full Story

Milwaukee: Kenny Chesney performing at Am Fam Field during Summerfest.

Summerfest vs. American Family Field, the music battle of the year comes to Milwaukee this Saturday. For the first time, the Brewers stadium will host a major contest during Summerfest. Country superstar, Kenny Chesney will be im Milwaukee this weekend making the fifth stop on his No Shoes Nation Tour. Chesney will be joined by seven-time SummerFest headliner Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Cracker. Some tickets still available, but keep listening because we might make your summertime dreams come true. More Details

BONUS STORY: Cyclist bikes path in shape of Wisconsin