RACINE – A truly warm welcome for former President Donald Trump today in Racine.

For the first time since his criminal conviction May 30th, the former Commander in Chief will visit Wisconsin Tuesday, hosting a campaign event at the Racine Civic Centre.

The outdoor event coincides with the first true heat wave of the year in Southeast Wisconsin, as temperatures are forecast to climb into the low 90s for the third straight day.

Director of Sales for the Civic Center Kevin McDougal says they’ll be ready for today’s heat, with pallets of water available for purchase on-site being loaded into the park Monday.

Ahead of the rally, members of Biden for Wisconsin held a counter-event denouncing the 2016-2020 Trump administration, saying it failed to deliver on the planned Foxconn project, which Trump previously referred to as “the eighth wonder of the world”. “Take the Foxconn project as an example of Trump’s failed economic policy” said Racine Democratic Party Chair Kelly Gallaher Tuesday. “It has had a profound impact on our community. People lost their homes, and the promised jobs are nowhere to be found.” Originally in 2017, Foxconn had planned a three billion dollar project with a proposed 13,000 jobs. Under an April 2021 agreement, Foxconn reduced its planned investment in the Racine area to 672 million dollars and 1,454 jobs.

The visit comes days after Trump allegedly referred to Milwaukee as a “horrible city” while speaking with Republicans in a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill last Thursday. Trump clarified to Fox News the remarks were in connection to election integrity and crime, then denied saying the phrase altogether on Truth Social.

RELATED: Trump to visit Racine Tuesday, just minutes south of ‘horrible city’

Senior Advisor to the Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce Tim Sheehy tells WTMJ regardless of whether or not Trump made the remarks, it’s all a part of the political process each election cycle. Milwaukee in particular is in the national spotlight this election season as the host city for the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention.

“As it gets closer to the convention there are going to be things said, some very positive about Milwaukee, some not so positive. We have to take it with a grain of salt” said Sheehy. “It’s part of the political mix that’s going on…even though Milwaukee’s host committee is not political, the convention is. So we’re going to hear a lot of back and forth about Milwaukee, and we have to roll with it a little bit. And defend ourselves!”

PREVIOUS DECISION WISCONSIN COVERAGE:

READ: Milwaukee County launches new website for RNC questions