Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized Tribal nations craft a rich tapestry of visitor experiences, from cultural attractions to outdoor recreation. Here’s to experiencing Native Wisconsin this summer.

Visit Red Cliff for an unforgettable powwow experience

Immerse yourself in a weekend-long powwow hosted by the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The public is invited to enjoy the 46th Annual Red Cliff Powwow for fun, food and pageantry.

The family-friendly event is happening July 5-7. You’ll be impressed as artists compete in traditional dancing and singing contests throughout the weekend.Start out by catching a ceremony in the evening of Friday, July 5, to crown the powwow royalty and follow that up by joining a walk/run in the morning on Saturday.

For a bite to eat, take the ferry over to Madeline Island to dine at Miijim. Chef Bryce Stevenson, who is a member of the Red Cliff Band, operates the fine dining restaurant. He prepares Native American dishes with ingredients like venison, duck, squash and wild rice with a twist of French flair.

Then get out on Lake Superior by reserving a kayaking tour through Rustic Makwa Den. The guide service will take you around the stunning cliffs and sea caves of the Apostle Islands for an unforgettable excursion.

All sorts of activities in Lac du Flambeau

Plan a trip full of outdoor and indoor activities when you visit the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Start out by fishing in the famed lakes of the area. The Tribe’s name comes from a traditional practice of harvesting fish at night by torchlight. You can get help from local guides who will take you to the best fishing spots in the area.

Afterward, head to the George W. Brown, Jr., Ojibwe Museum & Cultural Center. You’ll see one of the most complete collections of Lac du Flambeau history. Exhibits highlight a 24-foot dug-out canoe, several birch-bark canoes, traditional Ojibwe arts and crafts, and even a record sturgeon taken from one of the area’s lakes. Be sure to check out the museum’s gift shop for one-of-a-kind items before leaving.

Spend the night by booking a room at Lake of the Torches. The resort and casino features more than 100 comfortable rooms with many providing lakeside views.

Golfing in the Northwoods

Be at awe in the beauty of the Northwoods by playing a round or two or three at the Pine Hills Golf Course. The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians welcome golfers to their championship course.

The tree-lined fairways and varying elevation keep things challenging, yet playable for golfers of all levels. You’ll be surrounded by a feeling of relaxation as you play your way through the par-72 course.

Take advantage of a stay-and-play package through the North Star Mohican Casino Resort. You’ll be able to play a round and get a room, plus a food and beverage coupon, and a gaming credit for an excellent deal.For a cultural component, visit the Arvid E. Miller Memorial Library and Museum. The museum documents the long history of the Stockbridge-Munsee people through objects, artifacts, photos and written materials.

