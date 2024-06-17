What was it like to be working in the U.S. Capitol Building as a police officer on January 6, 2021?

Could something like that happen again after the next presidential election?

Former U.S. Capitol Police Officers Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges saw firsthand the violence of rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. The two officers joined Political Power Hour Host Steve Scaffidi for a look back to that day, and offered their assessments of the risks for the country of a second Trump term.