UPDATE: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the child struck and killed by a car at McGovern Park as Marquell Roby-Holmes.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has also clarified that the boy was four years old, rather than two years old as the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office had initially reported. They also confirmed that the accident occurred in the parking lot on N 51st Street at McGovern Park.

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a two-year-old child was struck and killed by a car at McGovern Park. The Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 p.m., describing the incident as a “fatal vehicle crash.”

No information has been shared about the exact circumstances of the crash or if anyone is in custody, but the Sheriff’s Office said they are hoping to provide more information Sunday evening.

It’s the latest incident in a deadly weekend at Milwaukee parks. In addition to this death at McGovern Park, four people were shot Saturday at two different Milwaukee parks.

Milwaukee Police said the first shooting happened at 5:13 p.m. at Butterfly Park near 37th St. and Meinecke Ave. A six-year-old and a 37-year-old were shot and taken to the hospital. Both victims are expected to survive.

Less than 30 minutes later, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sherman Park for a double shooting near the playground, just one mile away from Butterfly Park. One person died and another was injured.

The sheriff’s office said the motive for the shooting “may have been retaliation for a fight that preceded the shootings by several minutes.”

No one is in custody in either of the shooting cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is released.

