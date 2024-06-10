Stories from around Wisconsin you might have missed.

Madison: Eight Wisconsin companies made 2024 Fortune 500 list. Three made substantial jumps.

Wisconsin is about business and for eight Wisconsin companies in particular business is good. Eight Wisconsin companies made the 2024 Fortune 500 list with three of those making significant jumps. American Family Insurance based in Madison rose 58 spots to 243 on the list. The other big movers were Oshkosh-Based Oshkosh Corp. and Milwaukee-based Rockwell Corp who both rose 46 spots. Once again Norhtwestern Mutual retained its spot as the state’s highest ranked business on the list. Full List

Racine: Colorful butterflies take over Racine.

In the midst of a cicada invasion, Racine is seeing a butterfly invasion but it’s not what you think. A garden of beautifully colorful metallic butterflies has taken over the streets of downtown Racine. These metallic monarchs mark the 23rd Downtown Racine Corporation’s public arts project. The butterflies are meant to spark joy in the community and connect people to local artists. The artists range from full-time to part-time artists to students and mechanics and the displays are sponsored by local businesses. Full Story

Menomonee Falls: Couple brings wild-caught salmon to Wisconsin.

Give a man a fish and he eats for a day. Import salmon from Alaska to Wisconsin, and he can eat for a lifetime. You might not think of Menomonee Falls when you think about fresh salmon, but one couple is working to change that. Adra Kusnirova and her husband Juro Kusnir have created “Alaska Fresh” which they describe as a “boat to plate” company that brings wild-caught salmon from Alaska to people across the country. They decided to open their company here in order to bring salmon to what they described as a “seafood desert” and because their shipping and storage costs are cheaper in Wisconsin. The salmon is flown from Alaska to Milwaukee and for now, can be found in frozen portions at local Farmers markets. Full Story

Marinette: Event will honor World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Here is a statistic you don’t want to know. As many as 1 in 10 elderly Americans are abused, neglected or financially exploited every year June 15 is National Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Marinette will be hosting two events to honor the day on June 11 and 13. Food trucks will be at the Center on both days and literature will also be available in the center. A large banner will be displayed outside surrounded by pinwheels. The pinwheels represent the number of elder abuse/neglect referrals last year. The public is encouraged to wear purple to show their support. Full Story