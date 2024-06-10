MILWAUKEE – A man from Neenah has been found guilty of the 2023 murder of a transgender woman from Milwaukee.
A jury in Milwaukee County court found Cordell Howze guilty of all three felony counts connected to Cashay Henderson’s death at her Milwaukee home February 26th, 2023.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local organizers, family members call for “Justice 4 Cashay”
Charges against Howze include first-degree intentional homicide, arson and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Howze will be sentenced on August 9th; a first-degree intentional homicide verdict carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
