MILWAUKEE – A man from Neenah has been found guilty of the 2023 murder of a transgender woman from Milwaukee.

A jury in Milwaukee County court found Cordell Howze guilty of all three felony counts connected to Cashay Henderson’s death at her Milwaukee home February 26th, 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local organizers, family members call for “Justice 4 Cashay”

Charges against Howze include first-degree intentional homicide, arson and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Howze will be sentenced on August 9th; a first-degree intentional homicide verdict carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

READ: Could the Milwaukee County Transit System become a regional transit authority?