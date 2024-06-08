MILWAUKEE – On Friday, Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman made his case to the Common Council Public Safety and Health Committee that firearms should be prohibited inside the Republican National Convention Security Zone. But, the legislation did not gain enough support.

The legislation that was rejected this week was in response to a previously proposed ordinance that would prohibit certain personal items, like tennis balls and backpacks of a certain size, but would not prohibit most firearms. Under state statute local governments in Wisconsin are unable to create firearm regulations that are more restrictive than state laws. But Alderman Bauman said he believes the RNC to be a unique situation.

“I don’t think the drafters of that state legislation ever contemplated it would apply to a national security event of this magnitude in Downtown Milwaukee,” Ald. Bauman said.

Bauman went on to say that firearms being allowed downtown during the convention is making business owners, and their customers, in the Deer District uncomfortable.

“I have been told by several owners of bars and restaurants on King Dr., from Wisconsin Avenue to Juneau Avenue, that their employees are very concerned about coming to work during the RNC because of the presence of these weapons,” Ald. Bauman said. “Their customers have expressed concerns about patronizing these businesses during this time period. Some of them are contemplating closing up.”

Because of that uneasiness, Ald. Bauman said he worries the city may not realize the economic impact it has been expecting.

“We were told this was going to be a great opportunity for small businesses in Milwaukee and the hospitality industry; that everyone is going to make loads of money. Now, we have small businesses suggesting they will just shut their doors, board up their windows, and stay home.”

But Ald. Bauman said there is still an avenue in which the City of Milwaukee could restrict firearms. The original legislation that only prohibits some firearms is headed to the desk of Mayor Johnson.

“The Mayor could absolutely veto the file, and send it back to the Common Council with instructions to amend it to prohibit firearms,” Ald. Bauman said.

WTMJ contacted Mayor Johnson’s office about the legislation but has not heard back. In previous weeks, WTMJ was given this statement:

This is really a broader issue than just a convention matter. State law ties the hands of local government when it comes to reasonable restrictions on firearms. It would certainly have been our preference to keep guns out of the demonstration area. Jeff Flemming, Director of Communications for Mayor Cavalier Johnson

