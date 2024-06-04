MILWAUKEE– The Bridge Project giving thousands of dollars to moms in their final weeks of pregnancy in Milwaukee. The program, funded by the Zilber Family Foundation, gave out the first round of unconditional cash payments to low-income, pregnant moms this month. Each participant received a one-time prenatal stipend of $1,125 and the first $750 of their monthly program payment. Each recipient will get a total of $15,750 over the two year initiative.

Zilber Family Foundation Executive Director Gina Stilp said in a statement: “This first payment to moms during the final weeks of their pregnancy is essential in shaping the earliest days of a child’s life,” she said. “Things like strollers, cribs, car seats, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes are all essential items pregnant individuals must anticipate having before giving birth to their babies. Empowering moms with cash assistance creates a pathway to economic mobility, reduces stress and builds more stable households. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that immediate financial support has on the lives of our mothers and their babies.”

During the first 15 months of the program, the pregnant moms will receive $750 a month, and then for the last nine months of the program, they’ll receive $375. The application originally opened in April 2023. Although the program is currently limited to only 100 pregnant individuals, the Zilber Family Foundation is hoping the project can extend with ongoing donor contributions and public support.

The Bridge Project Co-Founder and President Holly Feige said in the statement: “The key to breaking generational cycles of stress and poverty is taking preventative measures early in a child’s life and ensuring caretaking resources are available,” she said. “Unconditional cash provides easier access to child care and the ability to prioritize a child’s well-being. We are excited to see how Milwaukee mothers and babies benefit from this program.”

Applications are still open for The Bridge Project and are reviewed for eligibility on a rolling basis. Participants must be 18 years or older, 23 weeks pregnant or less when applying, and must have a less than $39,000 annual household income. Applicants must also live in the 53204, 53205, 53206 or 53215 area codes with priority given to people living in the Zilber Initiative Neighborhoods of Lindsay Heights, Clarke Square or Layton Boulevard West neighborhoods.

People interested in the program can apply here.