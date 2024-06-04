Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Plymouth: Plymouth to host Cheese Capital Festival.

Today is National Cheese day and the city of Plymouth, in the heart of Sheboygan County, Invites everyone to join them for the 2nd Annual Cheese Capital Festival this weekend (June 7 & 8) in downtown Plymouth. Roughly 14% of the cheese in the U.S. flows through Plymouth. Come enjoy Bands, cooking classes, a cheese eating contest and more! More Details

Appleton: City of Appleton seeks Poet Laureate.

Are you well versed in writing prose? If you can compose a stanza, a haiku or a sonnet, The city of Appletone and the Appleton Public Library is looking for you. The Appleton Poet Laureate program was established to elevate and celebrate the art of poetry and they are accepting applications for the honorary position. The Poet Laureate will serve a two year term. More Details

La Crosse: Community speaks out on marsh camping ban.

The La Crosse Board of Public Works got feedback form the community last night before voting on whether or not to extend a ban on the city owned marsh area. This comes after an amended ordinance was enacted last summer designating all city parks “no camping zones”. causing homeless people to scatter resulting in some moving to the marsh and bike trail area. Full Story