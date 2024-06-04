Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Green Bay: 60% of Medical College of Wisconsin -Green Bay return to state.

On Thursday, 26 students from the Medical College of Wisconsin-Green Bay earned their degrees. Odds are, many of them will stay in, or return to, Wisconsin. In Green Bay, 60% of MCW graduates go on to practice medicine in Wisconsin, according to the college. That’s good news for Wisconsin, which is expected to be short 2,263 doctors by 2030, according to a March report from the Cicero Institute. Of those, 942 will be primary care providers. In Brown County, there will be an estimated 28% to 30% increase in demand for physicians by 2035.To avoid a shortage of over 2,000 doctors by 2030 and keep up with demand, the state should add about 100 physicians each year, according to the Wisconsin Academy of Family Physicians. Full Story

Madison: Wisconsin ranks first on Drug Takeback Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced an update that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2024 Drug Take Back. A correction to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) data shows Wisconsin collected the most unwanted medications throughout the country this spring totaling 55,122 lbs. We previously reported Wisconsin ranked number two in the United States. “Because of Wisconsinites who safely disposed of their unwanted medications, Wisconsin’s remarkable success with the Drug Take Back program has continued,” said AG Kaul. “Thanks to everyone who helped make the safe disposal of more than 55,000 more pounds of unused medication possible.” Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,257,161 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the DEA. Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind Texas with 1,424,295 lbs. and California with 1,404,998 lbs. collected. Full Story

Marshfield: Wisconsin’s first Master Cheesemaker certified in Queso Blanco.

Brian Jackson’s cheesemaking journey began when he was 16. Nearly five decades later, Jackson is still working at the cheese plant. Today, the production manager at Nasonville Dairy’s Marshfield plant is also Wisconsin’s second most decorated Master Cheesemaker, with a whopping 10 Master Cheesemaker certifications. This year, Jackson also became the first to earn Wisconsin’s master cheesemaker status for queso blanco, and the third for cheese curds. His other certifications include asiago, brick, cheddar, colby, feta, gouda, Monterey jack, and muenster. More Details

Greenville: Appleton Airport adds non-stop flights for packers away games.

The Appleton International Airport will add three nonstop flights to the destinations of the Green Bay Packers away games this season. Fans looking to attend the Packers’ games against the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams or Jacksonville Jaguars can book a direct flight to those cities through ATW this year. “Starting this upcoming football season, these nonstop flights will make it easier for Packers fans to support our team on the road,” airport Director Abe Weber said at an airport press conference. Full Story