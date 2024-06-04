MILWAUKEE – As the Milwaukee Public Schools district begins its search for a new superintendent, it must also identify a new direction, according to Alan Borsuk, a Marquette Senior Fellow.

“How will the district move forward?” Borsuk asked WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “The immediate financial issue will be patched over, and someone will run the district. The bigger problem is: How do we get our act together?”

RELATED: MPS Superintendent Keith Posley resigns

There are student achievement issues, staffing issues, leadership issues that all need attentions, said Borsuk.

“How does (MPS) get stabilized and focused on improving the situation for Milwaukee kids?” he questioned. “It’s really so listless and drifting at the moment. They need a whole team to come in and say it’s a ‘new day’ and that’s not a simple order.”

