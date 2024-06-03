UPDATE 6/3/24: Milwaukee Police said Kamiyah Davis was located and is safe.

MILWAKEE — Milwaukee Police need assistance in finding a critically missing toddler.

4-year-old Kamiyah Davis is described as a black female who is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 48 lbs. She has a dark complexion, brown eyes, and black shoulder-length hair with blue/white beads. It’s unknown what she might be wearing.

Davis might be with her father Frederick Davis. He’s a 33-year-old Black man who is 6 feet tall and weighing about 215 lbs. He has short black hair, short facial hair, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

4-year-old Kamiyah Davis of Milwaukee. Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Frederick Davis of Milwaukee. Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Both Davis and her father were last seen leaving the area of 76th and Leon Terrace around 2pm on Monday afternoon. They are traveling in a 2019 black Dodge Charge with Wisconsin license plates: ATF-6654.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kamiyah or Fredrick Davis, please contact Milwaukee Police District Four at 414-935-7242.