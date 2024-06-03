UPDATE 6/3/24 at 7:00PM: The National Weather Service has been extended for Walworth, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties until 730 PM.

At 6:55 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Koshkonong to near Milton to near Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. The biggest hazard is 60 mph wind gusts.

UPDATE 6/3/24 6:30PM – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth and Jefferson Counties until 7:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Jefferson County until 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE 6/3/24 4:20PM – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha and Jefferson Counties until 5:00 p.m.

NWS says this storm is capable of producing 60 mph winds and nickel-size hail.

SULLIVAN, Wis. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth and Jefferson Counties until 4:00 p.m.

NWS says this storm is capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail.