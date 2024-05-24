MILWAUKEE – The popular lakefront fireworks show on July 3rd will not happen in 2024. Milwaukee County Parks announced the event’s cancellation Friday due to a “lack of sponsorships.”

The fireworks show returned last year after a two-year hiatus. In 2023 it was sponsored by American Family Insurance, the Kelben Foundation, and Town Bank.

“While we understand the cherished tradition this event holds for many in our community, we are committed to providing alternative celebrations to ensure a memorable Independence Day experience for all,” the department said in a release.

Milwaukee County Parks said without sponsor support, the department cannot afford the $350,000 cost for the fireworks alone. In addition, the department said it will save an $20,000 more in average costs for additional staff labor hours, overtime, dumpsters, fencing, and portable toilets.

“We are grateful for the years of generous support from sponsors that have allowed us to create lasting memories, and we express our gratitude to the community for their continued understanding and support,” said Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith.

Milwaukee County Parks said it remains committed to fiscal responsibility amid the county’s ongoing efforts to recover from years of financial troubles.

“As a non-mandated service, our primary goal is to ensure that our parks remain vibrant and accessible year-round, and hosting events like the July 3rd fireworks display would limit our ability to fulfill this commitment,” the department said.

While the lakefront fireworks will not happen this year, Milwaukee County Parks will be hosting 14 other fireworks shows on Independence Day itself.

Hales Corners: Hales Corners Park

Hales Corners Park Sheridan Park Glendale: Kletzsch Park

Kletzsch Park South Milwaukee: Grant Park

Grant Park City of Milwaukee: Alcott Park, Wilson Park, Mitchell Park, Washington Park, Noyes Park, Lincoln Park, Jackson Park, Humboldt Park, Gordon Park, Lake Park

In addition, a Fourth of July celebration without fireworks will be held at King Park.

