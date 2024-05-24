MILWAUKEE – 15-year-old Christopher Scott has been charged with two counts of 1st degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery in the shooting deaths of two 15-year-old friends.

A warrant currently out for his arrest and Scott is not in custody. A 13-year-old has also been arrested in connection to the case.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the double shooting happened near S. 14th St. and W. Halsey Ave. around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th. The victims were identified as Monroe Weso and Alejandro Sanchez.

According to the criminal complaint, Scott and two friends – the 13-year-old and another 15-year-old – planned to rob Weso and Sanchez of marijuana. Prosecutors said Scott told his accomplices the gun was a “ghost gun” from Minnesota that he stole from his cousin.

Surveillance footage was found showing the shooting, which showed a person alleged to be Scott wearing a red hoodie. Scott’s mother later identified her son as that person and the hoodie was found when a search warrant was executed on Scott’s home.

Weso’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help bury him at the Menominee Reservation. Sanchez’s family also set up an account to help pay for funeral expenses.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: