WAUKESHA, Wis. — Grow Solar is returning to Waukesha and Jefferson Counties — an opportunity for residents and small businesses to reduce energy costs with solar technology.

The group buy program assists homeowners and businesses by purchasing solar panels in bulk at a below-market rate.

Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) started the program to give homeowners a chance to invest in an independent energy source. They vet local solar installers to ensure that solar investments benefit the customer and the regional economy.

The program includes free site assessments, customized system design, installation and ongoing maintenance.

“We see systems still effectively producing for their properties for 40 years,” said MREA Solar Program Manager Taylor Ball.

Since the program’s inception in 2013, Grow Solar participants have generated over two megawatts of solar energy across the Midwest. Residents and small businesses in Waukesha and Jefferson counties alone have generated 700 kilowatts.

“We’re a proud supporter of this program because it brings the community together with the professional and educational materials they need,” said Ball.

MREA, the Waukesha County Green Team and Heart of the City are collaborating to offer information sessions on Grow Solar. The next “Solar Power Hour” is a virtual meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, May 28th at 2:00 p.m.