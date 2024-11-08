MILWAUKEE— A man accused of beating a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher in front of her students has appeared in court.

Eddie Caldwell is being charged on one felony battery to a school district officer and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Caldwell hit a teacher multiple times in the head in front of her students on October 29th at Bruce Elementary School.

The Milwaukee police report states that Caldwell allegedly aggressively approached a teacher and told her he was was going to quote, “beat her ass,” and then pushed her against a wall.

The teacher old officers that Caldwell then struck her in her head multiple times.

Caldwell then purportedly assaulted the teacher in front of her entire classroom, which consisted of 5 adults and 29 students.

The teacher told police she recognized Caldwell as one of the fathers of her students.

Caldwell made his first appearance in court on November 8th where a $500 cash bail was set.

The court ordered Caldwell that no contact should be made at Bruce Elementary School and set Caldwell’s next appearance for November 11th.