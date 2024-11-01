Welcome to the WTMJ Trivia Showdown! Join your favorite hosts from across Wisconsin’s Radio Station and flex your knowledge as we host a series of trivia outings benefitting Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas with support from Quizmaster Trivia.

We’ll have special prizes for winners of each WTMJ Trivia Showdown, in addition to a chance to meet your favorite WTMJ hosts and contribute to a good cause. Below are the dates, locations & lineups for five separate events:

November 13th, 2024: Café Hollander — Vince Vitrano & Greg Hill

November 20th, 2024: Hounds & Tap — Greg Matzek & Erik Bilstad

December 4th, 2024: Camp Bar Tosa — John Mercure & Julia Fello

December 11th, 2024: North Pillar Brewing — Jessica Tighe, Sandy Maxx & Jeff Sherman,

December 18th, 2024: Location TBD — Kristin Brey, Brian Noonan & Steve Scaffidi

To participate in the WTMJ Trivia Showdown, you must either bring an unwrapped toy donation for the Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive or make a monetary donation. This can be completed either online or in person.