Newsradio 620 WTMJ and 101.7 The Truth are teaming up once again to highlight the 2024 Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive! Now in its 19th year, this staple of Southeast Wisconsin brings holiday cheer to children and families across our communities by providing toys to those in need at Christmastime.

WTMJ’s Kids2Kids Christmas Radiothon on December 6, 2024:

Your favorite hosts from 620 WTMJ and 101.7 The Truth will be broadcasting live from the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance in Grafton (885 Badger Circle) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring Wisconsin’s Midday News, Spanning the State & Wisconsin’s Afternoon News + friends from 101.7 The Truth.

The WTMJ street team will be on-site engaging with fans as they donate toys while giving away prizes and helping to spread the Christmas spirit! Members of our Street Team will also be on-site for the Kapco Kids2Kids Celebration of Giving at the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance on Saturday, December 7th.

Celebration of Giving: Toy Drive Event on December 7, 2024:

Kapco and the Kacmarcik Center will welcome guests to bring a new toy and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with musical performances, outdoor lights, and a tribute to Ozaukee County’s first responders with tons of toys.

Visitors can look forward to special performances on-site including a tribute to Ozaukee County first responders and musical performances by Webster Jazz Band, Thomas Middle School Choir and others! Click here for more information.

WTMJ Trivia Showdown benefitting Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive

As part of this year’s Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas initiative, WTMJ will host Trivia Nights at bars and restaurants across Southeast Wisconsin, where WTMJ personalities and Good Karma Brands teammates will join in on the fun to interact with fans and participate in WTMJ Trivia Showdowns.

Participants will be encouraged to make monetary or toy donations to support the Kapco Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive at these events. We will think while we drink and get to know each other a little bit better, all while supporting a great cause! Trivia is brought to you by Quizmaster Trivia.