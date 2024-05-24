MILWAUKEE – Major League Baseball is considering even more rule changes for coming seasons. Fresh off MLB meetings in New York City, the Milwaukee Brewers’ President of Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss.

“A lot of topics about rule changes, automatic balls and strikes, computers, technology,” Schlesinger told WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano.

While he did not divulge specifics, Schlesinger said the die-hard fans of baseball, whom officials have often worried about offending, are some of the biggest supporters of recent changes such as the pitch clock and eliminating the infield shift.

“I think the reality is we’re listening to the fans. You’ve got to listen to the fans. Some of the old ways of looking at things don’t make sense anymore, and let’s design things for the 21st century,” Schlesinger said.

The Brewers are in Boston for a weekend series. They return home to open a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Memorial Day. It will be the first time former manager Craig Counsell returns to American Family Field as the manager of the Brewers’ bitter rival.

“The fans are probably still divided on how they feel about Craig and I respect that,” Schlesinger said about the reception he expects Counsel to get.

Never mind all that — the Brewers and Cubs are neck-and-neck atop the National League Central Division.

“It’s an important series for us, Schlesinger said. “It’s important for us to take the ‘W’s’ here.”

