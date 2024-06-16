UPDATE 5:45: All warnings have expired.

UPDATE 5:20: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been cancelled for Jefferson County but remains in effect for Waukesha County until 5:45 p.m.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has now also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Waukesha County and Jefferson County until 5:45 p.m.

60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are expected.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waukesha WI, Menomonee Falls WI and Pewaukee WI until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/HKEFUz12yJ — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 16, 2024

Locations impacted will include Waukesha, Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Whitewater, Pewaukee, Sussex, Hartland, Delafield, Wales, Okauchee Lake, Oconomowoc,

Lisbon, Ottawa, Merton, Dousman, North Prairie, Butler, Palmyra, Lannon, and Rome.

Other landmarks included in the area of the warning are the following locations Pewaukee Lake, Ottawa Lake Recreation Area, and Pinewoods Campground.

MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth County that will be in effect until 5:15 p.m. The NWS said that severe thunderstorm was detected near Beloit shortly after 4:15 p.m.

Wind gusts of 60 mph are the major hazard, with the NWS warning that damage could impact roofs, sidings, and trees.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Beloit WI, Whitewater WI and Elkhorn WI until 5:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/l1hA2Asj5N — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 16, 2024

The NWS said the storm will affect Northwestern Walworth County with locations affected including Beloit, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, East Troy, Clinton, Darien, Potter Lake, Richmond, La Grange, Tiffany, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Allens Grove, Millard, Avalon, Shopiere, Emerald Grove, Johnstown Center, and Troy Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

