MILWAUKEE – A suspect is in custody connected to a freeway shooting Monday on I-94 near the Stadium Interchange.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was preceded by a road rage conflict in the area of West National Avenue and Miller Park Way between the suspect and another driver, a 25-year-old man with two other passengers in his vehicle – 26 and 54-year-old men, respectively.

The conflict then continued onto the freeway, where, at about 7:20 AM, the suspect is alleged to have fired a handgun at the victim’s vehicle, striking the vehicle several times but causing no injury to its occupants.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle then exited the freeway near downtown Milwaukee, drove to the vicinity of the Milwaukee County Public Safety Building and Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility, and phoned 911 to report the incident.

After identifying the suspect and his vehicle during the investigation, a tactical unit served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence this morning and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail, with criminal charges pending.

