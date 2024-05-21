MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of two 15-year-old boys in Milwaukee over the weekend.

Milwaukee Police Department said the double shooting happened near S. 14th St. and W. Halsey Ave. around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th.

The victims were identified as Monroe Weso and Alejandro Sanchez. Family members said the two teens were best friends.

Weso’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help bury him at the Menominee Reservation. Sanchez’s family also set up an account to help pay for funeral expenses.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has not issued any charges in connection to the double homicide. MPD said they are seeking two additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.