MILWAUKEE – It’s a story that is sure to capture the headlines next Monday: Craig Counsell returns.

The former Brewers manager (and now skipper of the rival Chicago Cubs) returns to American Family Field on Memorial Day for a four-game series. How will the Brewers honor their winningest manager in franchise history? Perhaps a video on the jumbotron? Or a ‘Welcome Back’ sign?

“That’s not my department, buddy,” said Matt Arnold, senior vice president and general manager. “I’m not sure what we’re going to do.”

Arnold and Counsell enjoyed a close working relationship before the Whitefish Bay native left for a big contract with the Cubs this past off-season.

“Craig is a dear friend,” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “Certainly a lot of emotions will come with the series. (But) at the end of the day, we have a job to do. Our job is to win baseball games, and we’ll try to do just that.”

As for whether the Brewers will honor Counsell with a video…?

“I’ll focus on other stuff.”

Tribute video?

Jumbotron appearance?



