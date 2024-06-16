MILWAUKEE – In this hourlong “Summerfest Soundcheck” special, WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx brings you backstage with two of the Summerfest executives who are responsible for creating The World’s Largest Music Festival experience. Recorded in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater’s Kellner Green Room, Milwaukee World Festival Inc.’s Vice President of Entertainment, Scott Ziel, and Senior Director of Marketing, Jerrod Woods, share their enthusiasm for The Big Gig and insights on what makes this festival special.

With a history spanning over 56 years, Summerfest continues to showcase a diverse range of artists over three weekends, starting on June 20th, ending on July 6th. The schedule ranges from established performers like Keith Urban and Maroon 5 to up-and-coming performers like Dasha and Lily Fitts.

There are unique lineups like the hip hop concert with Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, JID, Rico Nasty, and Lithz on the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 6th. Every night ends with a dance party of a different genre of music in the Aurora Pavilion.

The Summerfest staff is also committed to supporting local artists and giving them a platform to shine. Ziel shares how the festival provides opportunities for Milwaukee and Midwest artists to open for world-renowned performers, helping them reach new audiences and grow their careers.

Of the 600 bands on twelve stages for the run of Summerfest, who are the performers that Ziel and Woods will make sure they see on stage?

Ziel wants to watch country/pop singer-songwriter, Jessie Murph. “She’s just such a crazy, magnetic personality on stage that she really knows how to work the crowd,” says Ziel.

Woods is excited for Iván Cornejo, an American singer-songwriter in the regional Mexican genre. “Next year, I’m sure he’s going to be doing an arena or amphitheater tour and the fact that you can come and see him on a free stage is incredible,” says Woods.

More than a celebration of music, Summerfest has new attractions this year. Yield is an after-dark immersive experience created by the Milwaukee arts collective, Fuzzpop Workshop, where visitors stroll through twelve-foot tall illuminated cornstalks with unique audio accompaniment. The Supermoon, presented by Black Creek Cheddar, is a photo opportunity with a twenty-foot tall moon.

Nicknamed The Big Gig for decades, Summerfest will feature a kid-focused series of events and activities called The Lil’ Gig at the Northwestern Community Park area this year.

Foodies can get excited to dine on DanDan menu items for the first time at Summerfest, which is likely to be a big attraction since Chef Dan Jacobs has been seen on the TV Series, “Top Chef” the past few months. Local favorite, Pete’s Pops, will be offering a special Summerfest Punch flavor of popsicle only available on the grounds. Other new local vendors include Pina Cochina and Los Mariachis.

Some of their suggested hacks to have your best ‘Fest? “Wear comfortable shoes and be ready to make some tactical moves to see a lot of great music,” suggests Ziel. Following up on that tip, Woods says one way to get around quickly is to “use the lake walk to get from one side of the grounds to the other.”

Listen to the podcast for more band info, insider tips and behind the scenes stories in this Summerfest Soundcheck.

For more information about the 2024 Summerfest Lineup, click here to visit their schedule.