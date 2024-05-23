MILWAUKEE – A new study from the Marquette University Law School Poll reached out to voters nationwide, asking their thoughts on the 2024 Presidential Election and the candidates. The results differ depending on those polled and what their options are.

The poll surveyed registered voters and voters who are more likely to turn out than others. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied with 50% of support from registered voters when they are the only two candidates. In a five-way contest including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Jill Stein and Dr. Cornel West, Trump received 40%, Biden 37%, Kennedy 17% and Stein and West 3% each, among registered voters.

Trump holds a slight advantage among likely voters, receiving 51% of the vote compared to President Biden’s 49%. That dynamic continues when more candidates are introduced: Trump taking 44%, Biden 41%, Kennedy 11%, and Stein and West 2% each, among likely voters.

Hush Money Trial

The poll also asked voters their thoughts on former President Trump’s hush-money trial in New York. Trump stands accused of falsifying business records to cover up payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

65% of those polled said they had heard a lot about the trial, 28% said they had not heard very much and 7% had heard nothing at all.

Over half said they think Trump did something illegal, 27% said he did something wrong but not illegal, and 19% said he did nothing wrong.

Listed below are tables outlining how voters felt on certain topics:

