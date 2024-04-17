UPDATE at 6:50pm on 4/17/2024: Milwaukee Police confirmed that Tomitka Stewart was found dead earlier today near N. 29th Street and W. Ruby Avenue in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating this as a homicide, and are seeking a known suspect.

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police are searching for a critically missing woman.

Tomitka Stewart was last seen near 10th and Center Monday at approximately 5:30 PM.

Image Credit: Milwaukee Police Department

Stewart is described as an African American female, 5’06”, 140 lbs, medium build, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a purple and white sweatshirt, Spider-man T-shirt, and black jogging pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.