VERNON — It’s been over 2 months since 16-year-old Isaiah Cramer was last seen leaving a mental health facility near Vernon.

Since his disappearance on February 5, his father Vance Cramer along with family and friends have been actively trying to find any information that could bring Isaiah home.

Now, they’ve established a GoFundMe to raise funds to continue the investigation.

According to the fundraising website, organizers “are asking for your help to raise funds to aid the investigation and the search and rescue/recovery of Isaiah. So we are all clear, the money being raised are for tactics outside the Waukesha Sheriffs Department. However, with everything we do we will be working in conjunction with the Sheriffs Department.”

Isaiah Cramer is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’8” to 5’10,” and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. He left the Norris School in Mukwonago without his cell phone or money, and needs to take anti-seizure medication.

Anyone with information should contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 446-5090.