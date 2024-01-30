EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Nicknamed the ‘Snowmobile Capital of the World’, Eagle River, Wisconsin is having a hard time living up to it given the limited snowfall this year. Resorts in Northwoods country that are typically packed with winter-loving skiers and snowboarders are having a tough season this year.

Chris Grebe is the owner of the Eagle Lodge. During an appearance on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Grebe said some owners would shut down during difficult weeks, but that decision can have tough repercussions for employees:

“Some folks, when they see it coming, can shut down for a week or two or however long it takes,” Grebe said. “There’s employees that rely on the customers and their tips. The hospitality industry as a whole to make it go around.”

It’s estimated that tourists spent $523 million in Northwoods Lake Country in 2021. Despite the non-tourist friend weather, Grebe says they are trying to make the best of their situation.

“‘Eagle River: Snowmobile Capitol of the World,’ is really what winter is all about,” Grebe said. “But, the Northwoods really does have so many more things to offer. We are encouraging people to keep their trips booked and see something new.”

Tourists can still find opportunities to fish, hunt, hike, camp and participate in other activities as they visit the region.

