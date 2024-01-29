WEST ALLIS – A fire overnight in West Allis leaves a 17-year-old with severe burns.
The fire department responded to the home near 71st Street and West Orchard Street around 9:30pm; the fire was coming from the second story, and reportedly began from a candle the teen left lit before falling asleep.
The teen is being treated at the Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center for second-degree burns on his back and thumb.
Officials also noted the home appeared to not have any working smoke detectors.
