From our radio partners at 101.7 The Truth, On-Air Host Sherwin Hughes joins Steve Scaffidi to share his perspectives on the 2024 election, how his audience will measure the candidates, and highlights the key issues for Milwaukee voters. The Truth with Sherwin Hughes airs weekdays from 9-Noon on 101.7 The Truth.

