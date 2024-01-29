MILWAUKEE – There’s a weekend in July that will be awfully busy in Milwaukee, and no we’re not talking about the RNC Convention.

Thousands are expected at the lakefront during the weekend of July 27th-28th, 2024. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show, German Fest, and the Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival will all be underway.

“I love it,” Bill Davidson, VP of the Harley Davidson museum, told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “(The weekend) will bring people together from all walks of life. We think it’s going to be a tremendous weekend in Milwaukee.”

Multiple events in one place can turn into a logistical nightmare, but Davidson believes its another opportunity for Brew City to shine.

“The collaboration between event planners and organizers has been tremendous,” he said. “Milwaukee will be the place to be.”

Willie G. Davidson, former Harley Davidson Sr. VP (and Bill’s father), will be honored at the festival.

“He’s an amazing individual,” Bill Davidson gushed. “He’s influenced the motorcycle industry. He’s a legend.”

There will be multiple events meant to celebrate Willie G. during the homecoming festival.

“He’d probably like to jump out of a plane (to celebrate),” his son joked. “But I’d have to talk him out of that.”

